Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 3,558.6% in January

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 3,558.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,174. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

