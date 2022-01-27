SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 3,275.0% in January

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 3,275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SING remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. 357,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.49. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

