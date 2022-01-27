Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

