Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.23.

AMZN stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,352.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

