Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKX stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

