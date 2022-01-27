SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.77 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

SKIL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,493,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

