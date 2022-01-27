SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 562,720 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.25.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. Analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $14,493,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

