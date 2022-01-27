SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 78.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

