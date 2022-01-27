Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Down 80.8% in January

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000.

Shares of SLAM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 94,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,670. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

