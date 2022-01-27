Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00103241 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

