SmartKey (SKEY) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded flat against the US dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartKey

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

