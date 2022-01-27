Smaugs NFT Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $52,344.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

