SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.78

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 194320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

