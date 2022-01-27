SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMGI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. SMG Industries has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

SMG Industries, Inc is an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

