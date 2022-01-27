SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 999,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of SmileDirectClub worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $916.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

