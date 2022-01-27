SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 5.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.50. 72,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,442,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

