Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 12,100 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.42% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

TZA stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 300,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,157,705. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

