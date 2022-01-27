Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $52,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.50. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.35 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.