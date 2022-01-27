Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 501,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,942,520. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average of $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $577.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

