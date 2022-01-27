Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,150. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.38 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.