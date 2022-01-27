Smithfield Trust Co Has $2.38 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.68. 137,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.65. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

