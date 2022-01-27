Smithfield Trust Co Has $52.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $52,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 233,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,032. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.