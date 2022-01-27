Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 1,647 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,938,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.96. 9,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,287. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

