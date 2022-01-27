Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 2,058 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.88% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 357,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 228,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

