Smithfield Trust Co Sells 13,421 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.80. 19,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,726. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

