Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,606 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,634 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 755,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.33. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

