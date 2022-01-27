Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.76. 67,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.