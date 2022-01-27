Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.