Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 594.2% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 138,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 118,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.38. 1,263,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,459,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.23 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

