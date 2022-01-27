Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,950. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

