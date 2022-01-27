Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.60) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMIN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.95).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,537 ($20.74) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.52). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,544.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,494.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.48), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($55,690.91).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

