Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,432 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

