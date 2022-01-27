Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

