Snap-on (SNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

