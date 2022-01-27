Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snap stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.