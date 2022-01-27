Snowball Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $36,667.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.52 or 0.06500107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.61 or 0.99340672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051573 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,699,134 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.