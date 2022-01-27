Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.80

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and traded as high as $93.40. Sodexo shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

