SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.54). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

