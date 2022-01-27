Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Financial Review

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Solo Brands alerts:

This table compares Solo Brands and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A adidas 9.52% 20.10% 6.87%

0.0% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and adidas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A adidas $22.67 billion 2.35 $493.47 million $6.31 21.62

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solo Brands and adidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 adidas 1 6 10 0 2.53

Solo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.32%. adidas has a consensus price target of $300.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.86%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than adidas.

Summary

adidas beats Solo Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok. The adidas Golf segment distributes and sells adidas Golf branded products. The Runtastic segment operates in the digital health and fitness space; and offers a comprehensive ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment includes the business activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.