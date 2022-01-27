Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.95

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 12806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

