Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.95

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 12806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
