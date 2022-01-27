SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Hits $105.46 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. SOMESING has a market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.90 or 0.06707560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,150.89 or 0.99997558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053041 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

