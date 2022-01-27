Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Down 8.2%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 417,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 463,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 181.42% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

