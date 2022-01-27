Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.76.

KLAC stock opened at $370.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

