Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.