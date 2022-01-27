Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $110.03

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.03, but opened at $104.00. Sony Group shares last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 19,533 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,897,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

