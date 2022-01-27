Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 265,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,744,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $897.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

