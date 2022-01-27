Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.62

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 412739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

