South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 231,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 162,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

