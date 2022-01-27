Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

