Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.30 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $183.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $713.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.