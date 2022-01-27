Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $183.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $713.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

